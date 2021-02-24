Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. 175,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,980,890. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of -551.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

