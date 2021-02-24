Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 736,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 670,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

