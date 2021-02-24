Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.42. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNK. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

