Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

