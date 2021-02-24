PIBBLE Trading Up 816.2% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and $1.20 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 816.2% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00780513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00039855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.12 or 0.04701593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,333,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

