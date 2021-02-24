Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PXD traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $145.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

