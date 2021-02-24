Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.26

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 4898114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $976.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

