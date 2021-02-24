PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

