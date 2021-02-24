Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,942 shares of company stock worth $7,607,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

