PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.03

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of research firms have commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

