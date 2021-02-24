Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

