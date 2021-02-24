Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.52 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 554.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $104,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

