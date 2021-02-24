Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 14,624 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

