Profund Advisors LLC Buys 22,946 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 152,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,077,000 after purchasing an additional 795,597 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

