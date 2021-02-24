Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,878 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock worth $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

