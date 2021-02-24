Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NYSE SMAR opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

