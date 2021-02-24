Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

