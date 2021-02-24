Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $295.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

