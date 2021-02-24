Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.29-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.7 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

PGNY stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 1.83.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 995,231 shares of company stock worth $39,961,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

