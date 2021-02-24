ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 100,321 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Okta worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.41 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

