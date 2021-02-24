ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,665 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $458.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.69 and a 200-day moving average of $464.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

