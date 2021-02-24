ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21.84 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 3.36% of PetMed Express worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

