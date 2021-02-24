ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.02 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 989.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 573,406 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $30,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

