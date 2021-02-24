ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,610 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of UMB Financial worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $151,734.00. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,957 shares of company stock worth $2,738,484. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.