ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8382652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

