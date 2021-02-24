PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.19 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00792543 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.70 or 0.04665544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

