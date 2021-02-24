Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 37.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

