Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Boosted by KeyCorp

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of GT opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

