Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Issued By Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

