Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

NYSE QUAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,723. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

