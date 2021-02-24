RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.77

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 24142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $613.88 million, a PE ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

