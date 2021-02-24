Raymond James Reiterates “C$23.00” Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$23.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.88.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 657,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,051. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.70.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.