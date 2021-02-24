Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.23 Feb 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a feb 21 dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2345 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 202.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of O opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

