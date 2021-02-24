Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/19/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/4/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $65.00.

NYSE:QSR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,648. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

