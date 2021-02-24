Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 5,970 ($78.00) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £42.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,318.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,249.82.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

