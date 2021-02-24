RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Down 13.3%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s stock price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 883,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 659,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $407.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 237,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

