Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Down 8.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,029,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,932,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Reed's alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reed’s by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.