Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Down 8.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,029,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,932,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27.
Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
