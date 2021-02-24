Refereum (RFR) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Refereum has a total market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.