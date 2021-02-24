Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.50 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.86-1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $12.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 267.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

