REPO Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. REPO has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $379,164.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

