Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.96

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.96 and last traded at $90.96, with a volume of 110032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

