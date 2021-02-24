Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $37.83 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00149863 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

