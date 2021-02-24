Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,338 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of TriMas worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.