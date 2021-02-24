Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crane at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

