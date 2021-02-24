Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,496 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

