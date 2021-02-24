Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,874 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 484,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

