Royce & Associates LP Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 430.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 153,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 152.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 231.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

