Royce & Associates LP Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

