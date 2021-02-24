Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.