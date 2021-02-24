Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPG. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

